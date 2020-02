KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) last night accused Bersatu and “traitors” in his own camp of plotting a wholesale change in the ruling coalition that could ultimately deny him the premiership.

After being promised that he would one day become prime minister, Anwar allied with former rival Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to win a surprise victory in the 2018 general election and end the six-decade grip of a party accused of widespread corruption.

But on Sunday politicians from the coalition held talks at a hotel near Kuala Lumpur on a possible new alliance with members of the ousted former ruling party, Umno political sources said.

“We know there are attempts to bring down PH and form a new government,“ Anwar said.

He said of the alleged plotters that: “It involves our former friends in Bersatu and a small faction of traitors from PKR.”

PKR is the biggest constituent of the current alliance, but it is beset by internal divisions. Meanwhile, Mahathir has said in recent months that he needs more time for a planned transition for which he has never set a date.

Forming a new coalition could allow Mahathir to serve out a full term instead of handing over to Anwar as promised.

One source with knowledge of the matter said Mahathir had been angry that he came under pressure from pro-Anwar ministers to set a clear timetable for a handover at a meeting of the coalition on Friday.

Mahathir’s Bersatu party held a special meeting earlier on Sunday. Neither he nor the party commented on what had been discussed.

Some Malaysians expressed their anger on social media over the speculation of a new alliance, saying the coalition they voted for to bring in reforms now threatened to betray them by partnering with the political parties they voted out. — Reuters