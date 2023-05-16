Anwar: Decision on right to use ‘Allah’ specifically for Sarawak

MALACCA: The court’s decision to give Christians the right to use the word ‘Allah’ along with three other Arabic words in their religious publication is specifically for the state of Sarawak.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government and the Home Ministry (KDN) had filed an appeal against the decision after losing the case.

“This is in the case of Sarawak only ... the ruling is not applicable elsewhere like in Malacca, Penang or Selangor... we need to understand this, “he told reporters after an Aidilfitri celebration with the Royal Malaysia Police at Tanjung Minyak here today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian government and KDN withdrew their appeal against the Kuala Lumpur High Court decision which ruled that Christians can use the word ‘Allah’ and three other Arabic words in the publication of religious materials for educational purposes.

The notice of termination of the judicial review appeal filed on April 18, stated that both appellants do not wish to proceed with the appeal which was submitted on March 12, 2021 and dismissed the entire appeal at the Court of Appeal without an order as to costs.

On March 10, 2021, the High Court made the decision after allowing a judicial review application filed by a Sarawakian Christian woman of Melanau descent, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill. - Bernama