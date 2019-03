KUALA LUMPUR: Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared assets worth about RM10.7 million to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a statement issued by his personal secretary Shukri Saad, the amount also includes Anwar’s home in Bukit Segambut, here, valued at RM9.5 million.

The house was initially bought at a price of RM4.5 million, derived from the sale of a previous house in Bukit Damansara in 2005, the statement added.

Anwar also declared a piece of land in Permatang Habib, in the Mukim of Penor, Kuantan, Pahang bought in 1974 at a price of RM7,000. The land is now estimated to be worth RM420,000.

The statement said the remaining assets from investments and savings accounts amounted to RM828,658.83.

“With this, it is finalised that the total value of assets belonging to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is worth RM10,748,658.83,“ he said.

The statement noted that Anwar had declared his assets to the MACC as requested by the government for all Cabinet members and Pakatan Harapan MPs. — Bernama