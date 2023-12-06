Anwar: Defend Selangor for sake of state, national development

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the people to do their part in defending the Selangor government based on the state’s performance and its importance to the national economy.

“Looking at Selangor’s performance, there is much more potential to offer and Selangor plays an important role in defending the strength of the national economy. That is why there are many who want to get their hands on it.. don’t allow them that opportunity,” Anwar, who is Prime Minister, said.

He said this at the Prime Minister’s special mandate for Selangor civil servants, which was attended by some 1,500 state civil servants here today.

“I am counting on all of you in Selangor as Selangor is our bastion. Selangor is the Unity Government’s stronghold. We should not support a government merely to retain it, but because we recognise its performance and its commitment to save the state and country,” he said.

However, Anwar said Selangor’s position could be threatened if the opposition continued playing racial and religious sentiments with the aim of swaying young voters.

Selangor, along with Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu, is facing state elections soon.

Anwar also praised the performance of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s administration over the past five years but added that he (Anwar) was constantly reminding Amirudin not to rest on his laurels.

“Amirudin has shown seriousness and has performed well, although as the elder brother I am always giving him advice and pushing him harder. This is important as we want to raise the dignity and status of both state and country.

“If we are merely contended, comfortable with furnishing favourable reports, it won’t raise (the nation’s performance). That is why we must continue to make changes and this requires new measures and ideas.. a propensity to change,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said Selangor, as one of the states that have shown the most progress, must strive even further.

“This means that even if we are already good, we can be better and be an example (for the other states). - Bernama