GEORGE TOWN: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has denied the statement signed by 20 members of the party’s central committee (MPP) was asking him to apologise.

Anwar said he was aware of the statement which was also signed by his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He added that several leaders, including vice-president Tian Chua and Rural Development Deputy Minister R. Sivarasa, had contacted and told him that the statement only asked the party’s disciplinary board to review the decision with regards to the sacking of two members of the party.

“I don’t know who spread it (fake news about asking him to apologise), however, I think the disciplinary board should review the sacking,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Islam Confucianism Civilisational Dialogue, here yesterday.

Among those present at the dialogue were PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Earlier today, it was reported that 20 members of MPP, including Azmin, have rejected the sacking of Zakaria Abdul Hamid as a member of the committee.

Last Monday, Zakaria who is also Bera PKR chief and a member of Pahang PKR Ismail Dulhadi were expelled from the party, effective Nov 24 on corruption allegations during the party’s election last year.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin dismissed the notion that the issue would affect PKR National Congress 2019 which to be held on Dec 6-8 in Malacca. — Bernama