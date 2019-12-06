Anwar denies sex allegations by his ex-staff

KUALA LUMPUR: Yet another claim of sexual impropriety involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has surfaced.

However, the PKR president has vehemently denied any involvement and his aide, Shukri Saad, has already lodged a police report against Anwar’s former researcher, Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, who made the claim.

The credibility of the claim also came under question when Yusoff’s very own family raised doubts about its accuracy.

In a sworn declaration made on Nov 19, Yusoff claimed that Anwar visited his grandfather, former Consumers Association of Penang president S. M. Mohd Idris, in September last year and offered him (Yusoff) a job.

Yusoff said he accepted the offer and started working for Anwar three weeks later.

He said at a meeting in Anwar’s residence about a week later, the Port Dickson MP made some sexual advances which he immediately rejected.

However, Yusoff’s uncle Mohideen Abdul Kader said he believed that his nephew had been “manipulated by certain quarters to serve their own interests”.

In a statement issued yesterday, Anwar claimed that the accusations were an attempt to smear his image ahead of the party’s national congress this weekend and his appointment as prime minister slated for next year.

“I strongly deny the baseless slander that was made by Yusoff. In fact, on the alleged date (Oct 2, 2018), I was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election as well as attending a separate ceremony to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi in Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

Anwar said the statement by Mohideen was also proof that the accusations were unfounded.

Shukri, who lodged a police report against Yusoff at the Dang Wangi police station yesterday, said the “slanderous allegations” against Anwar were a plot to thwart the succession plan.

The Dang Wangi police have handed the case over to the Sentul police for further action because the sworn statement was first discovered by Shukri at Anwar’s office in Parliament.

Sentul police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy, when contacted by theSun, confirmed receiving the report from Shukri.

“We are examining the contents of the report to determine the nature of the case for classification purposes and for further investigation,” he said.

Shukri said Yusoff’s allegations will be examined before a civil suit against him is considered.

Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh will also be issuing a notice of demand to Yusoff to retract his statement.