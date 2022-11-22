Anwar: ‘Desperate’ groups fanning flames of racist sentiment

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he supports all efforts by the police who warned social media users not to misuse their platforms to spread provocative content that could lead to public unrest.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said “desperate” and “interested” groups are behind these attempts.

“I am concerned to see a handful of desperate and selfish parties fanning the flames of racist sentiment and rhetoric at a crucial time like this.

“The work and efforts in forming a responsible and stable government should not be disturbed because Malays, Chinese, Indians, Orang Asli and the natives of Sabah and Sarawak are brothers,“ he wrote on his Facebook earlier today.

Last night, police warned social media users not to share posts that could threaten public safety and order.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police had found social media content with racial or religious sentiments and insults towards the royal institution in apparent reaction to the inconclusive 15th general election (GE15) results and ongoing efforts to form a government.