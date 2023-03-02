Anwar: Development allowance for MPs cut

PORT DICKSON: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) has confirmed that the development allowance for Members of Parliament (MPs) has been reduced to RM1.3 million from RM3.8 million.

Anwar said this move was meant to better control the country’s finances and would be implemented in stages.

“This allowance is the development allocations of MPs coordinated by the District and Land Office, and State Development Officer, (being reduced) due to economic constraints.

“It will be done in stages. This will set an early example, meaning MPs don’t mind the cut although they are not personal contributions but are development allocations,” he told reporters at Warung Pak Salleh here today.

However, the government would consider extending additional allocations if there were pressing needs in a particular parliamentary constituency, such as for repairing infrastructure, he said.

Media reports have said the constituency allocations for government backbencher MPs this year have been slashed by more than 65 per cent, from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million.

According to the reports, the amount consists of a RM1 million outright grant and another RM300,000 for service centre operations.

Earlier, the prime minister mingled with the people and ate rojak and Chinese fried rice. He was accompanied by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“I know the community, state government officers and political leaders in Port Dickson. The army and police here too give good cooperation. I should be here more often. Glad to meet old friends, and the rojak pasembur tastes good,“ said the former Port Dickson MP. - Bernama