Anwar did not provide names of MPs who support him, says palace

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) did not reveal names in the documents he presented to the King to prove his claims over majority support of more than 120 MPs, Comptroller of the Royal Household said today.

In a statement issued today, the Comptroller Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader only stated the number of MPs during the short meeting of not more than 25 minutes.

“Anwar has submitted the number of MPs who allegedly supported him when he met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong , however he did not submit the list of members of the Dewan Rakyat to further prove his claim,“ he said.

He added Anwar was supposed to get a royal audience on Sept 22, but it was postponed due to the King’s illness where he underwent treatment at the National Heart Institute between Sept 21 and Oct 3.