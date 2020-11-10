Anwar: Difficult to pass budget in its current form

OPPOSITION Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) warned that the government may face an uphill task getting the nod for Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat.

He described the budget as misleading, with nothing extraordinary, and failed to touch on issues concerning the people.

“The government also has unrealistic growth projections for the gross domestic product.”

When tabling the budget for debate on Friday, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz projected that the economy would expand between 8.6% and 9.6% in 2021.

Pointing out that international institutions and even Bank Negara Malaysia had projected a growth of only 4.4% to 8%, Anwar said the minister should explain how he had arrived at his figures.

He said the government should be transparent and avoid any manipulation of the budget figures.

Anwar alleged that the views on the moratorium on loan repayment, EPF contributions and allocations to fight Covid-19 given by opposition MPs during pre-budget discussions had been ignored.

“The Finance Ministry should review the allocation for frontliners in the Covid-19 war as well as measures to stimulate the economy,” he said during the budget debate yesterday.

Anwar also raised questions about the RM85 million allocation for the Special Affairs Department. “The money should have gone to the Covid-19 fund.”

He also noted there had been no details about the one-off RM8.6 million grant to Penggerak Komuniti Negara, a non-governmental organisation under the Local Government and Housing Ministry.

“The Opposition wants to see the budget passed as it is critical for the Covid-19 war but in its current form, it will be tough to do so,” he said, adding that the government would have to incorporate the views of the Opposition.

Anwar said he also could not find details of the RM3 billion allocation for Covid-19 vaccines. “I could only see allocations for other items.”

Zafrul had said the government was committed to acquiring vaccines through its participation in Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access, at an estimated cost of RM3 billion.