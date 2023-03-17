Anwar directs ministry machinery to help in Johor post-flood works, extra RM150m allocated

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed all ministry machinery to help in post-flood operations in Johor, saying the Finance Ministry has approved an additional allocation of RM150 million for this.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this was decided at the Cabinet meeting he chaired today, which focused on efforts to help flood victims in the state.

“The Cabinet gave priority to this (floods) and decided that all ministry machinery should be involved in the post-flood programmes and projects (in Johor),” he told a press conference after the meeting.

According to Anwar, a total of 82,831 victims were moved to temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor during the floods, and 26,879 evacuees are still at 102 PPS in the state.

He also urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs), universities and volunteers to go to the ground as soon as possible to help the affected families as the task was too huge to be shouldered by the machinery in Johor alone.

Anwar said he had also asked Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to provide volunteers for the post-flood relief work in Johor.

“The post-flood operations now require many volunteers and basic needs and equipment like water jets. The government will supply more of this (equipment),” he added.

Yesterday, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar urged the federal government to provide a special allocation for Johor to repair public infrastructure and property which were damaged in the floods.

The Sultan said many areas especially in Batu Pahat had not yet fully recovered from the floods, which hit the state on Feb 28.

Anwar also said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had gone to Johor to identify specific projects related to the floods. - Bernama