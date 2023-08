KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was discharged from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) this morning after undergoing minor dental surgery yesterday.

Anwar was seen leaving the HKL compound at 9.39 am, accompanied by his officers and security personnel.

Yesterday, Anwar said that he had undergone minor dental surgery at HKL and the medical team had advised him to stay in hospital until this morning. - Bernama