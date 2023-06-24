Anwar: Do not turn political differences into weapons of enmity

NILAI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties not to use political differences as a weapon of enmity, but instead with suggestions to improve matters.

He said this followed many inaccurate facts and slanders being thrown on social media, by a few parties about the government’s efforts to help the people.

Therefore, he said, ministries and agencies need to be responsible machinery in channeling true information and warding off false things to the public.

He said that recently the demarcation agreement signed between him and Indonesian President Jokowi (Joko Widodo) was raised, and that matter according to him has already been answered in Parliament, but it is still being played out, with various accusations such as selling the country’s dignity.

“This matter was hotly disseminated on social media with lies and slanders... but we cannot turn this political difference into a weapon of enmity, a weapon of slander... but use this difference to give better proposals, I have yet to hear any better suggestion,“ he said at the launch of Sentuhan Kasih Desa here.

Present at the ceremony this morning were Deputy Prime Minister cum Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister once again explained that the increase in the average electricity tariff only involves those with a consumption of more than 1,500 kilowatts (kwj), thus not burdening the less able. “Regarding the reduction in the electricity subsidy, they (the opposition) said we are burdening the people, this reduction was actually reduced to 1,500 kWh users... but the campaign (opposition) said it was a burden on the people... who made the decision to raise it first? The previous government (Perikatan Nasional) made that decision, there is black and white.

“Ordinary people, civil servants, are not included in the category of having to pay higher electricity rates. We take this step so that the money is returned to the people through aid such as Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and eBelia Rahmah on June 26,“ he said.

Apart from that, Anwar said the Cabinet has decided not to increase the government’s debt because it understands the impact it will bear in the future.

“The debt is more than RM1 trillion will be resolved in a year or two, it is not easy, but we will try, the government is shouldering a 5.6 per cent deficit...in the cabinet, we decided not to have any more debt,“ he said. - Bernama