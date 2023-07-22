Anwar: Don’t drag royal institution into political discussions

SUNGAI BESAR: Politicians should not drag the royal institution including the Yang di-Pertuan Agong into political discussions, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is because the position and stature of the Malay Rulers differ from their subjects, and the sovereignty of the Royal Institution should be respected by all parties

“Therefore, don’t drag the Yang di-Pertuan Agong into our affairs. Here (you are) claiming that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not ask to support the Unity Government or come together to form the Unity Government,” he said.

He said this when officiating the Usahawan Desa (KUD)@ Sungai Besar mini carnival and ‘Sentuhan Kasih Desa Selangor’ programme at the Sungai Besar Stadium in Sabak Bernam today. Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We all have our Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Do not equate the Rulers with us. They cannot (make speeches) and campaign like this, they need to maintain their status...” he said.

As such, Anwar said all parties should not offend the Malay Rulers or they would have to bear the legal action taken against them.

“If I have a difference of opinion, I will take it up with His Majesty and present my views and that’s the way.

“Everyone, please understand this. Do you want to save this country or follow the sentiments of your respective races and stick to old beliefs and get angry with one another,“ he said. - Bernama