Anwar: Expedite repairs on Sungai Buloh Prison quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today directed the Home Ministry to expedite the process of repairing the Sungai Buloh Prison quarters to ensure such work is completed by year end.

The Prime Minister urged the Home Ministry’s chief secretary to ensure the repair works are carried out as soon as possible.

“GOD willing, I have asked the Chief Secretary (KSU)...to move the process into the fast track initiative,” he said in his speech at the Prisons Department’s Aidilfitri celebrations that was held at the Sungai Buloh Prison, here today.

Present at the celebration were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Prisons Department director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad.

The Prime Minister also announced the approval of an allocation for installation of air conditioning system for the Dewan Tan Sri Murad Ahmad which is situated within the Sungai Buloh Prison compound.

Anwar who is also the Finance Minister also thanked all the staff and management of the Sungai Buloh Prison for serving him well during his detention there a few years ago.

Reflecting on his memories while serving a nine-year prison term, the Prime Minister said it thought him the meaning of good deeds, tolerance and the true values of trust.

The Prime Minister also spent time to visit the health clinic at the Sungai Buloh Prison. - Bernama