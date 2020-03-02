Anwar expresses regret over assault on Tian Chua

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has expressed regret over the chaotic incident which occurred at the PKR headquarters this afternoon, in which PKR vice-president Tian Chua was attacked by a group of party supporters.

“I am disappointed to hear that some supporters lost their cool that they could attack someone ...

“If they are truly our hardcore supporters they should be disciplined. Do not insult or slander others as these acts are contrary to our moral principles,“ he said when met during a religious event at his residence tonight.

Anwar said the supporters have no right to act such though some party leaders might have different opinions.

Anwar added that he had no choice but to leave the matter to the authorities and the party’s disciplinary board to take further action.

Earlier today a commotion broke out when Tian Chua was attacked by a group of party supporters who threw plastic bottles and shouted pengkhianat (traitor) and anjing (dog) at him as he was getting into his car.

Abusive words were also directed at former PKR Youth (AMK) deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin. — Bernama