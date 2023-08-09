Anwar extends personal contribution to eldest son of Segamat crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his personal contribution to Abdul Rahman Amir Ruddin, who lost his parents and four siblings in a five-vehicle collision at KM5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, on Friday (Sept 1).

Anwar, in a Facebook post, said that the donation to Abdul Rahman, 19, was handed over by his political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi yesterday, to ease the burden faced by the youth.

“I am asking friends to come forward and help, as well as pray for Abdul Rahman to remain strong in facing this trial.

“May his parents and siblings be granted forgiveness and be placed among the righteous,” he said.

On Sept 1, Abdul Rahman’s parents - Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, and Norahimah Noor Muhammad, 43, and four younger siblings Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, and Muhammad Assyakrawi, five, were killed when the Perodua Alza they were travelling in collided with a lorry laden with sand.

His younger brother, Abdullah, 15, is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Segamat Hospital, Johor. - Bernama