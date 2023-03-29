Anwar: False allegations that Unity Govt oppresses states need to stop

KUALA LUMPUR: The allegations that the federal government oppresses state governments that do not support the Unity Government are baseless slander, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said despite the constant accusations made against him related to the matter, it is still a fact that his Unity Government has been helping and paying attention to all states.

“The allegation is indeed untrue...the allocations (under national budget) given to the opposition state of Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis and Kedah for example are more than what they received during the (previous governments) three-year administration.

“Criticism is allowed...and I’m willing to adjust or make some changes after listening to views and opinions, but false allegations need to stop,” he said when tabling the Supply Bill 2023 for the second reading at the Dewan Negara sitting here today.

Anwar also expressed disappointment over the fact that the allegations against him sometimes came from so-called ulama and top party leaders.

“They said the Finance Minister is oppressing the states by not giving them allocations, or by delaying or reducing the allocations meant for them. These claims are not true at all...so it is my responsibility to respond

“I’m not attacking those ulama or party leaders, I’m countering the allegations,” he said, adding that making allegations, spreading lies and false information is something that is against the spirit of truth and good governance. - Bernama