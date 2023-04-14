Anwar: Federal govt always strives to build good rapport with opposition-led states

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Federal government always strives to build a good rapport with the opposition-led state governments to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of the people are always being put first in line with the MADANI concept.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was proved when the federal government continues to prioritise any urgent needs or requests made by the state governments, regardless of political differences.

For example, he said the federal government had agreed to intensify the flood mitigation project in Sungai Golok, Kelantan, following the rampant flood woes in the state led by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“The issue of floods is serious because the flood in Kelantan is much worse in Kelantan than in Permatang Pauh (here in Penang). So even if we can help the people here, we still have to give priority to Kelantan even when they are led by a different party. This is a fact,” he said at the launch of the Masjid Mengkuang Titi project here today.

Anwar said during his meeting with the Kelantan Menteri Besar, he also took note of the proposed improvements, some of which he agreed and instructed the relevant parties to take immediate action.

Commenting further, Anwar said that the good relationship with state governments would also be reflected in his visit to Terengganu tomorrow.

“That’s how the federal government cooperates with the states. We may ‘fight’ during elections, but after that, we make peace, only then can we take care of the people,” he said.

Anwar said that despite the narrative that he did not provide fair allocations to the states, the fact is that the allocations for the four PN-led states were still increased in the 2023 Budget.

“Allocations for Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu, and Kedah have also been increased, even though there’s a little confusion (with Kedah),” he said.

In his speech earlier, the Prime Minister said that mosques play an important role as a platform to strengthen faith, and as such, mosque committees should enliven the house of worship with activities that can promote a greater understanding of Islam and avoid division.

“A mosque is a symbol of Islam and the life of the Muslim community. It is not built just to boast or show off but to strengthen our taqwa towards Allah,” he said.

The double-storey Masjid Mengkuang Titi project is being implemented with an allocation of RM5.4 million from the federal government and RM1.1 million from the state government.

The mosque, which will be built on a 3.2-acre land belonging to the Penang Islamic Religious Council, will be able to accommodate 1,500 congregants at any one time.

Anwar said the construction of the project, which was proposed in 2019, will begin as soon as possible. - Bernama