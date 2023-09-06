Anwar: Federal, Johor gov’t cooperation vital to ensure broad impact of projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The cooperation planned by the Federal Government and the Johor Government is vital to ensure that the implementation of each project in the state has a comprehensive impact, including on neighbouring countries, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that he received a courtesy call from Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi yesterday to discuss several issues pertaining to governance and allocations for Johor’s development and economy.

“Among the matters discussed were the construction of health and road infrastructure, the Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, the Financial Hub, as well as the construction of mosques and religious schools in Felda settlements.

“Also discussed were post-flood relief assistance for farmers, breeders and fishermen as well as the issue of maintaining and repairing apartments that are more than 40 years old,” said Anwar. - Bernama