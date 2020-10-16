Anwar finishes recording statement at Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has finished recording his statement at Bukit Aman on investigations into the distribution of a list of 121 MPs who allegedly supported him to form a new government.

Anwar, accompanied by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh, left Bukit Aman at about 5 pm. He had earlier arrived through the back entrance (gate B).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (investigation/legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted by Bernama confirmed that Anwar had come to the police headquarters at about 3 pm.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the dissemination of the list of 121 MPs, Anwar denied ever mentioning the names of any MPs.

“I did not mention the name of any Member of Parliament, do not misinterpret. If you refer back to my statement, I only gave letters and documents to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and I never mentioned or listed their names,“ he said when met by reporters after recording his statement.

Asked on whether he had submitted the names of MPs to His Majesty, Anwar said so far, the matter had not been raised, and would be dealt with in the future.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the case was being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Anwar’s questioning at Bukit Aman scheduled for Oct 13, was postponed to a later date, following his audience with the King on the same day.

The Port Dickson MP had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara on Tuesday to inform His Majesty that he had the support of the majority in Parliament to be appointed as prime minister.

On Sept 23, Anwar, who is also the Opposition leader, in a press conference claimed that he had ‘strong and convincing’ support from MPs to form a new government. -Bernama