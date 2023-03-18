Anwar: Flood mitigation re-tendering allows govt to implement other projects

SHAH ALAM: The Unity Government’s success in managing the flood mitigation project that was previously allocated a total of RM15 billion, has allowed several more similar projects to be implemented, using the same funding, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said according to the number of previous projects, with the same size of funding he could only implement eight or nine flood mitigation projects.

“It is not that I am being malicious, that l want to attack others. I want to save the money so that it can be returned to the people, that’s my job (as prime minister). Look at the flood mitigation (project) for example, I mentioned in Parliament that the allocation was RM15 billion and if you follow the previous projects, it could only finance eight, or nine projects.

“When we redo it by applying selective tendering and doing the work in a more organised manner, we can add two or three more projects. From one flood mitigation project in Johor, I add one more using the same fund but managed efficiently and transparently,” he said when delivering a policy speech at the PKR Special National Congress 2023 today.

The congress, which is held at the Malawati Stadium and themed, “Malaysia MADANI, Pelaksanaan Sebuah Idealisme”, was also attended by the party’s deputy president Rafizi Ramli; secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke; Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof; United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) honorary president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and 41 representatives of foreign embassies.

In the meantime, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the government will continue to safeguard the fate of the people and will not allow rich individuals and companies to avoid paying taxes.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were seen in tears when an excerpt from the film, ‘Anwar Ibrahim: Untold Story’, was shown at the congress before he delivered his policy speech.

The movie, which is expected to be shown in cinemas in May, chronicles the ups and downs of Anwar’s political journey from 1991 until the formation of the reform movement after he was sacked as Deputy Prime Minister in 1998. - Bernama