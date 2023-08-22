Anwar: Fly the Jalur Gemilang, demonstrate loyalty and love for the country

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is calling on all Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the National Month to demonstrate their loyalty and love for the country, as well as to embrace the spirit of independence.

He also urges the public to celebrate National Month and show that they are a generation that understands the struggles of previous generations in attaining the nation’s independence.

“I propose that from now until Independence Day on Aug 31 and subsequently Malaysia Day on Sept 16, we should proudly hoist the Jalur Gemilang on every vehicle, in every office, at homes, or wherever, to show that Malaysia now rises as a united nation, with aspirations, and with ideals to embrace the spirit of independent.”

Anwar said this in a special video message for the National Day 2023 celebration, produced by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’ is the chosen theme for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The National Day celebration will be held on Aug 31 at Dataran Putrajaya, while the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 is slated to be held in Kuching, Sarawak. - Bernama