Anwar: Free Rahmah tolls during Aidilfitri period (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The government today announced a free ‘Rahmah’ toll for four days for all highway users in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the highway users will be enjoying the free-toll rides to return to their hometown from April 19 (Wednesday) to April 21 (Friday) and also on April 24 (Monday).

He said the free Rahmah toll initiative is applicable on 13 highways and for all classes of vehicles.

“The initiative will reduce the cost of paying tolls for people who are returning to celebrate Aidilfitri in their respective hometowns, and make it easier for them to plan their journey,” he told a press conference here today.

Anwar said the details on the implementation of the initiative will be announced by Work Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi later.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow during Aidilfitri this year, Anwar said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will implement Op Lancar on April 18 and 19, focusing on areas which are prone to traffic jams.

He said the usual Op Selamat, on the other hand, will be implemented for seven days from April 20, with the theme ‘Rumah Selamat, Selamat Sampai ke Destinasi’.

“For this, PDRM will also collaborate with agencies like the Volunteers Department (RELA) and the Civil Defence Force to ensure traffic jam hotspots, such as at the toll plazas, would not be too congested,” he said.

Anwar also announced that between April 21 and May 21, PDRM will be offering a special rate of RM50 for the public to settle their traffic summonses issued before 2023.

“During that one-month period, any summons can be settled at this special rate of RM50, but this rate is not applicable to traffic summonses issued in 2023,” he added. - Bernama