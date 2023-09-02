Anwar gives assurance Malaysia will be well-governed

BANGKOK: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today gave the assurance that Malaysia will be well governed in line with the ‘Madani’ concept, and will make up for lost ground due to poor governance, corruption and abuse of power.

The Malaysian prime minister said Malaysia had the opportunity to advance as a vital democracy and a rather successful economy, with all its limitations in the 90s.

“However, we have lost ground because of poor governance, corruption (and) abuse of power.

“For Malaysia, I believe the country and the rakyat deserve better.

“Now, we have a chance, whatever they may say against me and my colleagues (cabinet ministers), one thing I would never compromise, they are there to make sure Malaysia is governed well for all Malaysians.

“That is what Madani is about for Malaysians,” he said at a hi-tea with Malaysians in conjunction with his official visit to Thailand here today.

About 200 Malaysians residing in Bangkok attended the event. Also present were Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel.

Anwar said Malaysia, under his leadership, would not compromise on corruption.

“Malaysians don’t deserve this (corruption and mismanagement). Malaysia is a great nation, we have capable Malays, Chinese and Indians.

“Let’s work together. Choose the best, reject the corrupt, reject the mediocre who can only survive because of their bribery,” he said.

Anwar also said that he had delegated powers to deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to make sure they work as a formidable team.

“Thus far, after more than two months, we have worked miraculously well,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia wants to establish closer cooperation with Thailand in food safety, information technology and transport.

“I want to improve the bilateral relations with Thailand because this can benefit both countries,” he said.

In addition, Anwar said, Malaysia and Thailand also intend to resolve pending issues.

“Our priority is to resolve the issues... The message is clear that we will do whatever necessary to ensure the relationship is par excellence and to use this for the benefit of our own people, in terms of security, livelihood, trade, investments, joint activities and joint efforts in business and trade,” he said. - Bernama