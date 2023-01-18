Anwar: Gov’t looking into increasing high court judge posts for Sabah, Sarawak

PUTRAJAYA: The government is looking into the need to increase High Court Judge posts for Sabah and Sarawak following the rise in the number of cases, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

In a press conference after chairing the Cabinet meeting today, he said that was one of the proposals presented in the meeting.

“A proposal was also submitted regarding the addition of High Court Judge positions for Sabah and Sarawak. We are giving it some priority, especially due to the increase in cases in Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said.

Anwar said the process of appointing High Court Judges in Sabah and Sarawak has to be referred to their Yang Dipertua Negeri respectively .

He said this was per the requirements of the Federal Constitution before the appointments were presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,

He said the meeting also agreed for the government to examine the needs of court buildings in Sabah and Sarawak which were found to be in a poor state. - Bernama