Anwar: Gov’t will not compromise on corruption, governance issues

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given an assurance that his administration would not compromise on issues of governance and corruption.

He said it a commitment of the Unity Government to start a new culture which is free of power abuse and corruption.

“What cannot be compromised is the culture of using public office (to enrich yourself and your family).

“Once you are a prime minister, your wife, children and in-laws suddenly become billionaires. This has to stop,“ he said at a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Laos at the Malaysian embassy here today.

The ceremony, held in conjunction with Anwar’s official visit to Laos, was attended by about 230 people.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Malaysian Ambassador to Laos, Edi Irwan Mahmud.

Anwar also said his government would extend its cooperation including facilitating processes to attract more foreign investments into the country, including in opposition-held states.

Referring to the cooperation agreement signed today between Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Thanaleng Dry Port, the prime minister said the pact is important for the development of Perlis and southern Thailand.

“Although Perlis is under PAS, I still give my support,“ he added.

At the ceremony, Anwar also officially opened the Malaysian embassy building in Laos, which was bought by the government in 2016.-Bernama