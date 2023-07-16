Anwar: Govt allocates additional funds to UniKL to provide training for TVET lecturers

KEPALA BATAS: The government will provide additional funds for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to conduct training for lecturers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the additional funds were to enable the university’s TVET lecturers to be given training, which is in line with the needs of the industry.

“Initially, this plan is for next year, but I want this matter to be expedited in this short time.

“I will ask Geely and Petronas to cooperate with UniKL, and conduct a special programme for TVET lecturers,” he said at the TVET community dialogue session, held in conjunction with the TVET@KKDW 2023 Expo, here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, added that his ministry will discuss the additional allocation tomorrow.-Bernama