Anwar: Govt allocates RM8.9 mln to assist Islamic education institutions in Kedah

JITRA: The government has allocated RM8.9 million to help Islamic education institutions in Kedah to further improve the level and quality of education in the state, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said of the amount, RM6.4 million was allocated to repair and upgrade educational facilities for Islamic educational institutions including Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) schools in the state.

“For the state of Kedah alone, the Unity Government has approved a total of RM604,180 to 36 Islamic educational institutions for courses and teacher training as well as educational equipment and facilities such as desks, chairs, cupboards, projectors, whiteboards, book cabinets and so on.

“The Unity Government will also contribute a total of RM1.985 million to 28 pondok, tahfiz, maahad and religious schools registered in the state of Kedah in our efforts to further enrich Islamic-based education in the state,“ he said when speaking at the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Nahdhah Hasanah Melele, Kodiang near here today.

He said apart from that, the government also agreed to approve another contribution of RM2.94 million to 588 mosques in 12 districts in Kedah which are registered under the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIK).

He said the donation was for the beautification of the mosque in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration, with each mosque receiving a donation of RM5,000.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister also announced an allocation of another RM1.2 million to SMA Nahdhah Hasanah Melele for the purpose of renovating the school.

Anwar said under the Ministry of Education, a total of RM821 million had been allocated for the operation and development of Islamic education, especially for the 228 government-aided religious schools (SABK) registered under the ministry nationwide.

He said, despite facing financial constraints, mounting debts and deficit spending, the government will not turn its back on education, health and the development of mosques and Islamic programmes.

Also present at the ceremony were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and SMA Nahdhah Hasanah principal Mohd Jamil Sadaqi Tajuddin.-Bernama