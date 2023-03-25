Anwar: Govt reviewing all monopolies to provide better service

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is reviewing all monopolies currently existing in the system to ensure that the public enjoys fair and better service.

Anwar said all ministries have been asked to study the rationale behind allowing monopolies so that there would be a fair assessment of the issue.

“The principle of a transparent economic development warrants us to make some adjustment and shift from what I consider to be chaotic, obsolete and to cater to vested interests in terms of monopolies,” he said in a press conference at the end of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, here, yesterday.

He was commenting whether the government is looking to unravel more monopolies following the decision to end Puspakom Sdn Bhd’s (Puspakom) monopoly on vehicle inspections.

He said the government would continue to assist Bumiputera companies, however it must be done transparently to allow fair competition among competitors.

“If our concern is to protect the interest of the Bumiputera, then make it very clear, make it very transparent, and let Bumiputera concerns compete.

“The government is not necessarily going to renege its commitment to assist Bumiputera companies but it has to be done transparently and to allow for fair competition among Bumiputera firms,” he said.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Cabinet has decided to allow all qualified parties to provide vehicle inspection services after Puspakom’s concession agreement ends on Aug 31, 2024.

Loke said the decision was made on March 17 to create a competitive service environment. - Bernama