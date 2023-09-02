Anwar: Govt supports establishment of innvovative, high-growth companies

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the government is committed to supporting the establishment of innovative and high-growth companies through increased investment in technology companies under Budget 2023.

In a posting on his Facebook page today, Anwar said that he had conveyed the matter in a virtual discussion with founders and chief executive officers from 10 companies including Aerodyne, Carsome and Inari Amerton, yesterday.

“The meeting was part of the Budget 2023 engagement series with the industry.

“The discussion was mainly about the great potential of start-up companies in Malaysia and the need for government policy intervention in strengthening the start-up company ecosystem, especially for financing, talent development and fiscal incentives,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia has the talent to build high-growth innovative companies which are capable of generating high-income jobs for the people.

In line with the core of creativity in the Malaysia Madani vision, he said the 2023 Budget will encourage knowledge and innovation-based investments.

He also stated that government-linked investment companies (GLIC) including the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Khazah will invest over RM1 billion in innovative and high-growth local start-up companies. - Bernama