Anwar: Govt to launch Madani economic narrative in August

PUTRAJAYA: A Madani economic narrative will be launched in August as a guide for a clearer direction of the country’s economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister said the narrative is important to facilitate policy implementation plans at the ministerial and related department levels.

“We are trying to launch this Madani economic narrative by August 2023. In the meantime, several urgent policies that have to be implemented will continue,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the narrative will become a large and general framework for the country’s economic pulse, and it will be explained to the people in stages.

He said, at present, the government is giving priority and focus to the economic areas that need public understanding.

“Our principles of the economy will be summarised in the Madani book, but the Ministry of Economy and relevant ministries, as well as the private sector, through their engagement sessions, will decide on several policies, such as in terms of manpower, investment priorities, green economy and others,” he said.

Anwar said today’s MTEN meeting discussed the economic reforms that will be decided in the next meeting to ensure the existence of a high-value and sustainable national economy and improve social security coverage through the approach of empowering the people and reforming the labour market. - Bernama