Anwar: Harapan confident of winning Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat

BAGAN DATUK: Pakatan Harapan is confident of winning the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15), a seat which is known as Barisan Nasional’s (BN) stronghold.

Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the confidence brews from the fact that Harapan’s candidate Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin had defeated former Malacca chief minister Tun Mohd Ali Rustam in the contest for the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary seat during the GE14.

“The confidence is not sky high (to defeat Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) in his own fort but if there are enough votes from the Malays, Chinese and Indians, we can create history in Bagan Datuk,” he said.

Anwar who is contesting the Tambun parliamentary seat was speaking to voters in the presence of Shamsul during PH’s ‘Tour of Hope” rally at Arena Selekoh in Bagan Datuk, here yesterday.

In the GE15, apart from the titanic battle between Shamsul Iskandar and Ahmad Zahid who has held the seat since 1995, other challengers in Bagan Datuk are Perikatan Nasional’s (PN), Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman and independent candidate Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail. — Bernama