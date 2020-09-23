Anwar has majority to form federal govt?

PETALING JAYA: Speculation is rife that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has enough support from the MPs to form the next federal government.

The Opposition leader is holding a press conference at noon but party sources are tight-lipped on what his announcement will be.

“Please be informed that Anwar will have a media conference about an important announcement today at noon in Clarke 1 at the Le Meridien Hotel, KL,” according to a statement issued by PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil.

MORE TO COME