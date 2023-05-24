Anwar hopes LIMA ‘23 will reinforce Malaysia as regional hub for aerospace, maritime industries

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed hope that the 2023 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA ‘23) exhibition will reinforce Malaysia as a regional hub for the aerospace and maritime industries.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said in doing so will enable the country to move closer to the realisation of the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Blueprint and the Malaysia Shipping Master Plan.

“I would like in particular to congratulate and thank the two co-lead ministers for LIMA ‘23, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, as well as their respective teams for driving this initiative.

“I would also like to commend Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang and his team, particularly the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) for putting together the first-ever SpaceTech Nexus at this year’s LIMA,” he said during his welcoming remark in conjunction with LIMA ‘23, here today.

Anwar said the SpaceTech Nexus demonstrates that LIMA ‘23 is a future-focused event and ready to play a role in the growth of space technology, which is expected to reach a global market value of US$10 trillion by 2030.

Anwar also said LIMA’23 has established itself as an event that encompasses all sides of aerospace and maritime sectors from both military and civilian aspects.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also applauded the support from various partners which had contributed to the successful fruition of the prestigious biennial event.

“This is spectacular in the level of support and recognition given to Malaysia and I must also use this opportunity to express our thanks and appreciation to our colleagues from participating countries and in this particular function to express our gratitude to our friends,” he said.

LIMA ‘23, themed ‘The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade’ began yesterday and will run until May 27.

This year’s edition involves two ministries, namely the Defence Ministry (defence sector) and the Ministry of Transport (commercial sector).

The event was previously held in 2019 and was halted in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama