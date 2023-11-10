Anwar hosts dinner for Thai PM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today hosted a dinner in conjunction with the working visit of his Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, at Seri Perdana here.

Srettha and his delegation arrived at the prime minister’s official residence at about 7.30 pm, and were greeted by Anwar.

Also present at the dinner were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, Lada Phumas.

Earlier today, Anwar and Srettha held a four-eyed meeting at Perdana Putra to discuss efforts to improve bilateral relations.

Prior to that, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had granted an audience to Srettha at Istana Negara.

Srettha is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia starting today, and it is his maiden visit to the country after taking the oath of office as Prime Minister of Thailand on Sept 5.

Anwar and Srettha had previously held a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last month.

In 2022, Thailand was Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally and the third largest in ASEAN, with a trade volume of RM122.03 billion (US$27.75 billion), an increase of 17.9 per cent from RM97.55 billion (US$23.54) in 2021. -Bernama