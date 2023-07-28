Anwar: “I have done my best when picking candidates for state polls”

PORT DICKSON: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said issues like being unhappy with the selection of candidates is a common issue before any election is held.

Anwar who is also the Prime Minister said he was confident that the selection of candidates was done through the best process to prepare for the coming state polls.

“In this world, especially during elections, not everyone will be happy, we cannot please everyone...so we will listen and respect as well as try our best to explain the decisions but not everyone will be happy. I believe it was done with the best interest of all,“ he said after handing letters of appointments to six PKR candidates in Negeri Sembilan for the state election.

When asked if such issues can derail the support for the party, Anwar who is also the PKR president said the situation was under control thus far and urged all members to give new candidates a chance and their support.

“Rightfully this is an opportunity for others, we must have a second echelon of leaders. The same people cannot remain forever,“ he said.

Speaking of the party’s manifesto for the state polls, Anwar said the manifesto was done in accordance with the respective states.

Meanwhile, candidates who received their letters from Anwar today were Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun who will contest the state assembly seat for Sikamat, Tengku Zamrah Tengku Sulaiman (Ampangan), Nur Zunita Begum (Pilah), Ismail Ahmad (Labu), Yew Boon Lye (Chuah) and Dr Rajasekaran (Sri Tanjung).-Bernama