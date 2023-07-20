Anwar insists he won’t oppress anyone, especially opposition

TANJONG KARANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that he will oppress no one, including individuals from opposition parties.

Anwar said he knows how life was in prison and will not arbitrarily use his power as Prime Minister.

“(If going by that) I am criticised, I would have taken action long ago. Sometimes, if I were to succumb to my anger, I would have ended up in jail but I never did. Because this country has laws.

“Whether they are from PAS or Bersatu, I will not oppress them because I know how miserable it is to be cooped up in prison,” he said at the Tanjong Karang Unity Maal Hijrah 1445H celebration in Kampung Raja Musa, which was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Prime Minister said this after Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, 48, was charged in two Selayang Sessions Courts yesterday (July 18) with inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the unity government in a political talk last week.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) election director pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read out separately before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin and Judge Osman Affendi Mohd Shalleh.

Muhammad Sanusi was alleged to have committed acts that had a seditious tendency by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said youngsters must have the understanding to drive change in the country as implemented by the Prophet’s companion Ali bin Abi Talib, who played a major role in the migration of Muslims from Makkah to Madinah.

“Young people must not only wave the flag and shout. Follow with understanding. If asked if you agree to support Anwar or Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, let it be with understanding,” he said. - Bernama