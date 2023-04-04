Anwar instructs ministries to prepare for increasing foreign investments in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed all ministries and departments to get ready with the infrastructure and human resource skills to receive increasing foreign investments into the country.

He said it would be a waste of the government’s efforts if Malaysians themselves do not take advantage of the opportunities available.

It will result in the transfer of technology and specialised training not taking place, he said at the Finance Ministry’s (MoF) monthly assembly here today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the MoF should help coordinate and find out the areas that are still lacking, including human resource skills, in preparation to receive foreign investment.

“If necessary, special additional allocation, to provide intensive training (for locals). Otherwise, they (investors) will have to hire workers from abroad. This should be monitored and action taken immediately,“ he said.

Anwar said the investment of RM25.5 billion by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and RM170 billion by China in Malaysia had a snowball effect with many countries showing interest in investing in the country.

“If you just wait for investment, but don’t prepare the skills machinery and infrastructure, this will be a problem. When they (investors) come, the need for infrastructure will increase,“ he said.

Anwar said investment in Malaysia is increasing due to the stable political system and clear government policies, as well as efforts made by government officers in attracting foreign investments.

“My gratitude to them because when the government machinery is transparent and efficient, the results are good. When officers from all departments and agencies work together, it simplifies and smooths the process and reassures investors.

“This is what we hope for in the MADANI government so that there is understanding and uniformity on the principles we agree on for the implementation to be carried out well,” he added. - Bernama