Anwar: Interests of people, country remain above all

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that the interests of the people and the country were more important to him than his personal experience with Umno.

“What’s important is performing the duties for the country, personal experience is important but it should not be placed above the interests of the people and the country,” he said after attending the Umno General Assembly 2023 here today.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman said he attended the assembly on the platform of unity with the hope to strengthen his Unity Government so that it can continue benefitting the people.

When asked whether the invitation to attend the assembly made him feel uncomfortable, Anwar said: “Of course not. I’m more than comfortable. I have been in this environment (Umno general assembly) before. I even know the song (party anthem),” he said.

Clad in baby blue Baju Melayu, Anwar arrived at the World Trade Centre at 9.05 am and was welcomed by Umno president cum Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the entire Umno leadership lineup.

This was the first Umno General Assembly attended by Anwar after being sacked from the party in 1998 when he was the deputy president.

Also present were leaders of Unity Government component parties, namely Deputy Prime Minister cum senior vice-president of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran. - Bernama