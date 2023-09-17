Anwar invites President Xi, Premier Li to visit Malaysia next year

NANNING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for an official visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations in 2024.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister said ahead of the diplomatic relations anniversary celebration next year, various activities have been planned by both Malaysia and China.

According to the Prime Minister, this year is the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Malaysia and China and in 2023, there were 12 top exchange visits from Malaysia to China and six highest exchange visits from China to Malaysia held so far.

“I have visited China twice this year,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with his working visit here to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (Caexpo).

Anwar visited China for the first time in March this year in which he held a working visit in Beijing and Hainan after being appointed Prime Minister in November last year.

The Prime Minister described the relations between Malaysia and China as special and historic as it is based on mutual respect and equality.

Commenting on his discussion with Li in conjunction with his visit to China this time, Anwar said it touched on various bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual importance.

Anwar said both parties welcomed the development of cooperation under the projects of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) such as the Two Countries, Twin Parks, namely Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) and the proposed upgrading of the project; East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and AHTV (Automative High Tech Valley) which involved exploring follow-up cooperation between DRB Hicom and Geely especially in the fields electric vehicle and high technology.

He said both countries also agreed to boost cooperation in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through research between the universities of Malaysia and China.

“Malaysia and China also agreed to enhance cooperation through commodities and agricultural-based industries such as oil palm, rubber, biodiesel, durian, food security and access for Malaysian agricultural products into the Chinese market,” he said.

Anwar said both countries also agreed to improve cooperation in science and technology and vaccine development technology, research and development as well as manufacturing centres apart from welcoming more cooperation among high technology companies and the digital economy.

In the aspect of connectivity, Anwar said both countries also agreed to step up cooperation in tourism as well as increasing flight frequencies between Malaysia and China. -Bernama