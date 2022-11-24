Anwar is Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today consented to the appointment of Tambun Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said the appointment of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman was made in accordance with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The appointment was finalised after His Majesty deliberated the opinions of the Malay Rulers who convened a special meeting at Istana Negara today to make the best decision for the interests and well-being of the country and the people, he said.

The presentation of the instrument of appointment and the swearing-in ceremony will be held at Istana Negara at 5 pm today.

Ahmad Fadil said during the special meeting, which began at 11 am, Al-Sultan Abdullah also briefed fellow Malay Rulers on the formation of a new government and appointment of the new prime minister following the results of the 15th General Election (GE15) on Nov 19.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of Kedah, Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir and Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu.

Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail were also in attendance.

“His Majesty also reminded all parties that the winners do not win all, and the losers do not lose all.

“Just like an old Malay saying, bagaikan biduk lalu, kiambang bertaut, (when the boat passes, the duckweeds reconnect), all Members of Parliament were advised to close ranks and work together for the future of the country,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded the new prime minister and his soon-to-be-formed Cabinet to stay humble.

“The truth is, the people should not be burdened with a prolonged political turmoil when the country is in dire need of a stable government to revive the economy and national development landscape,” he said.

He said that His Majesty also decreed all elected representatives to show solidarity, and give priority and commitment to providing the best service to the people.

At the same time, Ahmad Fadil said the King also expressed appreciation for the support given by the Malay Rulers for His Majesty to perform his duties as a Constitutional Monarch based on the Supremacy of the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

“His Majesty also expressed the highest praise and gratitude to Allah and called on the people to persevere, stay calm and pray for the country to continue to be blessed and protected by Allah from any disaster and calamity,” he said.

The GE15 on Nov 19 resulted in a hung Parliament after no party obtained a simple majority of 112 seats in the 222-seat Parliament to form the new government.

PH garnered the highest number of seats, with 82, followed by PN (73), Barisan Nasional (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat one seat each, along with two independents. - Bernama