Anwar: Islamophobia, acts of violence must be rejected

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Islamophobia and all acts of hatred and violence against individuals based on religion or belief must be rejected.

To achieve that, he said Malaysia is ready to cooperate, constructively and collectively, with the world community.

“Malaysia whole-heartedly joins the world community in commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15.

“This is not a day to be celebrated, but a day to enhance awareness of the world community and the need for action to combat Islamophobia,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Anwar said as Muslims around the world will be welcoming the month of Ramadan soon, he called on the people to practice moderation in line with the concept of Malaysia MADANI and to reject the extremist ideology in celebrating the holy month. - Bernama