Anwar: Ismail should apologise to military personnel

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has told Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the caretaker prime minister is the one who should apologise to military personnel instead of him, Malaysiakini reports.

This is after Anwar alleged yesterday that he has “authentic information” that some military personnel who cast their early votes in Bera were paid RM300 each.

To this, Ismail Sabri asked the PKR president to apologise to the military personnel he had accused.

The Election Commission (EC) said those with information on alleged bribery involving postal voting in Bera should report the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Speaking at a ceramah in Kuantan, Pahang, last night, Anwar said it is Ismail Sabri who should apologise to the military.