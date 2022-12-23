Anwar joins solat hajat for flood victims, Malaysia’s wellbeing

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today joined about a thousand congregants to perform solat hajat (prayer of needs) for the people and the country’s wellbeing and protection from flood disaster at the Saidina Othman Ibn Affan Mosque in Bandar Tun Razak here.

The prayer, which was also joined by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, was held right after the Friday prayers and led by Imam Ahmad Fakhruddin Tahir.

In the Friday sermon, Ahmad Fakhruddin said trials and tribulations can befall anyone, hence the importance of staying vigilant and being prepared at all times.

The congregants were also reminded to take the opportunity to lend a helping hand to the flood victims, such as in cleaning the affected houses, public buildings, mosques and surau.

Earlier, Anwar also had a quick lunch at the popular “Sup Meletup” stall at Bandar Sri Permaisuri food court not far from the mosque and mingled with the locals.

Bandar Tun Razak is the parliamentary constituency represented by his wife, Datin Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. - Bernama