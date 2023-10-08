Anwar: Kelantan not marginalised by Unity Govt

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that based on the facts, Kelantan is actually the state that receives the highest allocation from the federal government.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government has never marginalised Kelantan, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In fact, all important views and suggestions from the state government, such as on flood mitigation, water issues and state development, I accept and am committed to resolving them.

“This view (Kelantan being marginalised) does not follow is not based on facts. I want to reiterate, the (federal) government’s allocation (to Kelantan) is more now than when PAS and Bersatu were in the government,” he told reporters after attending the 36th Asia-Pacific Round Table Conference here today.

He said this in response to a media question about a claim by PAS assistant secretary-general Mohd Syahir Sulaiman in a debate with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli yesterday that Kelantan had never enjoyed the benefits of federalism because the state leadership was not aligned with the federal government.

Anwar said the PAS-led Kelantan government leaders, including young leaders like Syahir, should be brave to correct internal problems in addition to providing suggestions for the state’s development.

Meanwhile, commenting on media reports about former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P Ramasamy leaving DAP, Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said he would contact Ramasamy to find out the true situation.

“He is my friend. he understands our situation...there may be some problems, especially for the party (DAP),” he said.

. But I hope he (still) plays a constructive role in helping the government with this MADANI approach,“ he said.

Based on media reports today, the incumbent Perai Assemblyman had sent a letter to DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow, informing them of his intention to relinquish all posts in the party. - Bernama