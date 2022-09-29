Anwar knew about Sheraton Move 6 months earlier: Report

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he already knew an act of sabotage would take place six months before the Sheraton Move, NST reports.

He said he was informed of the conspiracy by four MPs from Umno. The Sheraton Move eventually resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

When he first heard about the matter, he said he spoke to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Muhyiddin said this was an opportunity to set up a Malay-Muslim government. But I asked him how about the Chinese, Indians, Ibans and the Kadazans?

“I know the Sheraton Move would not have happened if not for the two or three culprits,“ he reportedly said during a special question and answer session with the media in the Sembang Kencang programme, yesterday.