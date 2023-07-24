Anwar leads funeral prayers for Salahuddin

PONTIAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today led the funeral prayers for Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub at Masjid Jamek Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot in Serkat here.

Anwar, who arrived at about 11 am, was accompanied by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan were among the other Cabinet members who attended the prayers.

Several political leaders including DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin were also there to pay their last respects.

Salahuddin will be buried at the Jalan Sulong cemetery in Serkat.

Salahuddin, 61, died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday, after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage the day before.

The Amanah deputy president leaves behind his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and six children - four sons and two daughters. - Bernama