Anwar: Learn from Vietnam's experience for Malaysia to rise again as a great nation

HANOI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia can learn from the experience of Vietnam which has been able to redevelop the country after it was almost destroyed by French colonialism and American direct involvement.

Anwar said as a result of the destruction, many Vietnamese people had to flee, including to Malaysia, due to the chaos in their home country at that time, which was not only unsafe but the economy was also severely affected.

“The suffering of the Vietnamese people (during the period of chaos) as we in Malaysia know them as boat people, those who had to flee the country because of economic problems and sudden changes.

“However, as we are aware, Vietnam has been making progress in a short period of time, as an amazing economic power, and among the most successful developing countries in the world.

“This is, firstly, due to the unification of North and South Vietnam, and the focus of the people of that country is unity, with the clear goal of developing the country and safeguarding the people’s well-being,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at a press conference with the Malaysian media, before departing for the capital after a two-day visit to Vietnam.

The Prime Minister and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived in Hanoi yesterday afternoon for the official visit at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Anwar said that in the 1990s, Vietnam relied a lot on, and learned from Malaysia how Malaysia was developed, especially in the financial and banking sectors, but now Vietnam is ahead of Malaysia in several sectors.

“However, because Vietnam is united, they are focused on the economy, and you also know that there are some strict measures on issues of governance and anti-corruption.

“This means that governance is prioritised, getting rid of influences which can weaken the country,” he said.

Earlier, when touching on the same issues while attending a get-together with the Malaysian diaspora here, Anwar said Vietnam’s move to stand firm against corruption practices, and prioritising the unity of the nation for the sake of the people, is in line with the concept of MADANI in Malaysia.

“This Unity Government, with the MADANI concept, wants to bring back our focus or policies on the ideas and ideals of our forefathers, that Malaysia must be democratic, respect the rules of law, and of course protect the provisions enshrined in the constitution, including language issues, the issue of Islam and the sanctity of the Malay Rulers.

The Prime Minister said the Federal Constitution recognises the rights of all Malaysians, protects them and gives everyone fair opportunities without discrimination, so that the people can live peacefully.

Therefore, Anwar said that the Unity Government, under his leadership, will be very tough against corruption, racism, and those who use religion and extremism.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said Malaysia can also learn from Vietnam regarding that country’s clear investment policies to encourage foreign investments. -Bernama