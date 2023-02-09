Anwar makes donation to P. Ramlee’s son

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday made a donation to Sazali, the son of the country’s legendary artiste the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee, who is disabled due to an accident.

In a Facebook post, he said the donation was handed over by his political secretary Farhan Fauzi yesterday.

“A recent report revealed the suffering faced by Sazali, the son of the country’s late legendary artiste, P.Ramlee.

“Unfortunately, he was involved in an accident that placed him under the Persons with Disabilities category, and he no longer has the strength to work and earn a living. Now, his wife requires immediate attention and treatment from doctors due to spine and nerve problems in her neck,” he said.

Anwar said he hoped the contribution would lessen their burden.

“I pray that the treatment process is facilitated and she is granted a swift recovery by Allah SWT, InsyaAllah,” he added. - Bernama